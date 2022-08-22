 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Leicester City ‘expected to soften stance’ on Wesley Fofana departure to Chelsea — reports

The need to bring in funds

Arsenal FC v Leicester City - Premier League Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

After being dropped from the squad for their game against Southampton this weekend, it is now expected that Leicester City will soften their stance on letting Wesley Fofana go to Chelsea, with the Blues expected to make a third bid for the 21-year-old center back this week.

According to The Athletic and the Telegraph, Leicester’s poor start to the season has them looking for reinforcements — especially a right winger — before the transfer window closes. However, because of their financial situation, they need cash coming in before they can spend, and one way they could certainly do that is by offloading Fofana, who is not “fully committed” to the cause after having his head turned by Chelsea. Leicester have already missed out on transfer targets, including Brennan Johnson and Ademola Lookman, due to their lack of funds.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is now seemingly open to a Fofana departure, but the higher-ups are concerned about finding a suitable replacement this late in the window. One possible way for Chelsea to overcome this hurdle is by offering a player in return, so maybe one of Trevoh Chalobah or Ethan Ampadu could be made available to the Foxes on a season-long loan?

