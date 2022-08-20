West Ham United’s pursuit of Emerson Palmieri in this transfer window has been one of the more fascinating tales as far as calciomercato stories go. They expressed an interest in the Italy international, stepped back over non-agreement of personal terms, then stepped back in two days later. Fortunately, for everyone involved, the tale appears to be heading towards its end.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and West Ham have now fully agreed over the fee of the transfer, with the Hammers apparently set to pay us £13m in fixed fee plus £2m in add-ons. That is not a bad fee at all in retrospection, considering that Chelsea bought him for £18m four and a half years back.

Of course, the sticking point still remains personal wages and other things like agent commissions, but there is optimism that an agreement will be reached on all terms in due course of time.

Emerson has made 71 appearances for the club in his stint with us, and has won the Champions League, the Europa League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FA Cup with Chelsea. Hopefully, he gets his desired move in the coming days.