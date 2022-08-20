Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea contract extension talks

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed rumors that he’s held talks with the new ownership about a contract extension, though obviously that’s not exactly the priority right now in the last dozen or so days of the summer transfer window.

Speaking to assembled media in the non-broadcast portion of Friday’s press conference at Cobham, the Chelsea head coach explained the situation thusly:

“There are talks. But I think given the situation where we come from, and where we are in the middle of the transfer period, I think it is the very best if I focus on my team and on sports and on being competitive. “My people talk to the owners and take care of everything else. You know how glad I am to be here and how much I like it. So it’s a good thing.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Sky

The new ownership group led by Todd Boehly and the partners from Clearlake Capital have put Tuchel front and center of the new era, giving him more power at the club than he’s ever had before and setting out to mold the team in his image this summer. A new contract would be a logical, and certainly welcome step in that process as well.

Tuchel’s current deal runs through 2024, thanks to an extension triggered following the Champions League triumph in 2021. The current talks are rumored to be over a contract through 2026.