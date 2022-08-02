After brief links to friendly neighbors Fulham FC, Malang Sarr has chosen to return to his native Côte d’Azur, with Chelsea reportedly agreeing a loan with AS Monaco for the 23-year-old, with an option to make the move permanent before next summer as well.

As reported by L’Equipe, Monaco are paying a transfer fee of €750k right off the bat, and the option-to-buy is a fairly healthy €12m. Considering that we got Sarr for a grand total of zero doubloons, we could be looking a great deal indeed.

This should also be a good deal in the sporting sense for all involved. Monaco get a still very young defender who has shown glimpses of promise; Chelsea free up a spot in the squad, and Sarr gets a chance to be more than just a backup. The deal was supposedly held up for a brief while as we explored our options for strengthening the defense, but with Marc Cucurella seemingly close to signing and Wesley Fofana simmering nicely in the background, not to mention options like Levi Colwill and Ethan Ampadu in the squad already, Sarr now looks free to go and explore.

Go forth, young man, and prosper!