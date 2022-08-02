 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Official: Chelsea agree Carney Chukwuemeka transfer from Aston Villa

Surprise!

By David Pasztor
Israel v England: Final UEFA European Under-19 Championship 2022 Photo by Christian Hofer - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Chelsea have surprised everyone today by announcing that we’ve reached an agreement with Aston Villa for the transfer of one of the most exciting prospects in England, young Carney Chukwuemeka who had been embroiled in a contract standoff with Villa.

The 18-year-old has 14 Premier League appearances to his name already (2 starts), and took on a starring role for England’s triumphant U19 Euros campaign this summer, scoring a team-leading three goals. He was also part of Villa’s FA Youth Cup-winning side two seasons ago.

Villa had been trying to get the young man to sign an extension, but after those talks broke down, evidently decided to cash in rather than risk losing him for a pittance via a tribunal. The reported transfer fee is £20m, which certainly is not nothing, and could (should?) position the young man for a first-team role straight away — despite an already crowded midfield — with Chelsea apparently beating out suitors from all around Europe, including the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona.

The transfer is still subject to a medical and personal terms, but given the already official announcements by both teams, those are surely just formalities.

Here we go!

