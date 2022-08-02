Chelsea appear to be moving swiftly to take advantage of a perhaps unexpected opportunity to sign full back Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion, and have already reached “full agreement” over personal terms with the 24-year-old, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Of course, this bit was never going to be the crucial bit, but it’s still a necessary bit if we are to gazump Manchester City for his signature. City had gotten this far as well before failing to agree a transfer fee with Brighton.

Unlike City, Chelsea look set to meet Brighton’s £50m valuation, and it’s likely that we’ll do so without including any other player in the deal. Youngster Levi Colwill was initially rumored to be part of the negotiations, but as is usually the case with part-exchange rumors, it’s not looking likely to be the case in reality — at least not directly.

Given the speed at which this thing is moving, we might have a final agreement between the two clubs very soon as well.