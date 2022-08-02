Official: Chelsea sign Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire

Chelsea have completed the signing of highly rated and highly promising goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, who is set to join the club on January 1 after finishing out the 2022 MLS season with the Chicago Fire.

Both teams confirmed the deal today, which sees the 18-year-old sign a 6-year contract to 2028, and return on loan to his native Chicago until the end of the season. Chelsea are reportedly paying a $10m transfer fee, with $5m in potential bonuses and add-ons to follow down the line.

Slonina, nicknamed “Gaga” (not Lady, but Super), has been turning heads for the past 12-18 months, breaking onto the professional scene with his stellar performances and breaking all sorts of age records including, at 17, becoming the youngest ever goalkeeper to start a match in MLS.

The last time Chelsea made such an investment in a goalkeeper as such a young age was in 2011, when we spent a roughly equivalent amount on a certain Thibaut Courtois. That certainly turned out to be an astute move (despite our eventual acrimonious divorce), so hopefully Slonina turns out to be just as good, if not better.

