Chelsea ‘propose’ £15m part-exchange deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang — report

By David Pasztor
According to The Athletic, Chelsea have “submitted a proposal” to Barcelona to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, offering £15m (€17.5m) and Marcos Alonso in exchange for the 33-year-old striker.

The total value of the deal (€25m-ish?) would thus be quite close to the €27m bid rumored earlier this week, with the two teams already in talks over an €8m transfer for Alonso — which has been held up by Barcelona’s financial issues. Combining these two transfers would make this a very rare part-exchange “trade” in football, but one that would very much make sense for both teams in this circumstance.

The report adds that personal terms are “not likely” to be an issue between Chelsea and Aubameyang, though evidently (and understandably) they are pending an actual agreement between the two teams first.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have reportedly informed La Liga that they will soon be making a couple transfers that will significantly affect their wage bill, which could very well include this deal.

