Chelsea have had multiple bids rejected by Leicester City for Wesley Fofana so far. In usual circumstances we might have moved our attention towards other targets, but these are not usual circumstances and Todd Boehly is certainly not a usual owner.

As a result of our relentless approach, it seems that we have well and truly turned Fofana’s head to the point that Brendan Rodgers has decided to leave the center back out of his squad for their match this weekend against Southampton, according to multiple reports.

Brendan Rodgers has decided to leave Wesley Fofana out of #lcfc squad to face #saints tomorrow. Feels his mindset is not right following two unsuccessful bids from #cfc — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) August 19, 2022

Rodgers had already hinted as much in his pre-match presser stating that if Fofana is not in the right mindset, he might leave the defender out of the squad. So, Fofana is not in the right mindset then? So much for “nothing new”, eh Brendan?

However, this is still no guarantee that transfer will happen. As Mr. Character himself has also repeatedly stated, Fofana is a Leicester player and not for sale. Unless that changes, we could be looking at another John Stones-esque (or Jules Koundé-esque) saga.