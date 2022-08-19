West Ham United showed some strong interest in Emerson Palmieri a couple weeks ago, but talks over a potential £13m move broke down because of personal terms with the 28-year-old left back.

But with interest in Emerson growing in the Serie A once more, and Hammers boss David Moyes still needing some bodies in defense even after signing Thilo Kehrer, West Ham are apparently back in for Eme, and ready to pick up where they left off.

Talks have resumed between West Ham United & Chelsea over signing of left-back Emerson. Club to club fee close to being finalised & discussions are ongoing with player’s representatives. All parties hopeful a compromise can be reached to get a deal over the line. #WHUFC #CFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 19, 2022

The deal is still said to be around £13m, with potential add-ons of £2m, but maybe this time around they will be able to agree personal terms as well. Emerson is said to be open to the move, though obviously that will depend on what sort of contract West Ham are trying to give him. As much as Chelsea want him off the books, he’s not just going to jump at any old offer.

Hopefully a deal to satisfy all parties can be found.