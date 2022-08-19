Official: Chelsea sign Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan

Chelsea’s increasingly impressive summer spending spree continues today with the official signing of Cesare Casadei, who has put pen to paper on a six-year contract after arriving from Inter Milan on Wednesday and completing his medical.

The two teams reportedly agreed a non-insignificant fee of €15m (£12.5m) for the 19-year-old highly rated midfielder, with an additional €5m (£4.25m) in potential bonuses and add-ons, but without any further contractual considerations or obligations (such as a buyback clause or something similar).

Welcome to Chelsea, Cesare Casadei! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 19, 2022

Casadei is not expected to be a prominent part of our first-team this season, but clearly we have high hopes for him in the (near?) future.

“Cesare is a player we have tracked for some time and we are delighted that he has now agreed to join Chelsea, where he will initially strengthen our Under-21s squad. He is another exciting emerging talent who we are looking forward to seeing develop and progress further as he breaks into senior football in the coming years.” -Neil Bath (Head of youth development); source: Chelsea FC

In any case, welcome, Cesare, let’s conquer some things!