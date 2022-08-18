Chelsea continue to reshape and trim the first-team squad as we enter the final two weeks of the summer transfer window, but for every new incoming player, we must have at least one outgoing player as well. I think Isaac Newton said that.

For example, were Wesley Fofana actually end up signing with Chelsea, we would probably have to make room for him by having somebody leave. And the most likely candidate for that unfortunate role is Trevoh Chalobah, who had fewer minutes than all but one other center back on the team last season, and that center back, Malang Sarr, has already gone.

But unlike in Sarr’s case, Chelsea are not interested in including any sort of buy options or obligations in a potential Chalobah loan, assures The Athletic’s David Ornstein, which presumably means that we would hope that the 23-year-old can still play a role in the team in the long(er)-term — which isn’t necessarily an idle hope given the ages and short-term contracts of Thiago Silva and César Azpilicueta.

Chelsea open to Trevoh Chalobah loan before deadline. #CFC respect wish for game time but won’t allow buy option or obligation. Particular interest from PL & also Serie A sides in European comp - important to 23yo defender if moves abroad @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/LlDE3kahXD — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 18, 2022

Similarly, Chelsea are not looking to permanently get rid of Callum Hudson-Odoi, with Todd Boehly himself reportedly trying to convince the 21-year-old that he’s still got a long-term future at Stamford Bridge, despite his career not yet taking off as amazingly as we have been hoping and expecting for a few years now.

Obviously, the Achilles injury has played a big role in that, which is also why a season away on loan could be just the thing to get him back on the right track. As with Chalobah, there should be no shortage of interest in Hudson-Odoi, so hopefully we can figure out a solution that suits all concerned.