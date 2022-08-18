Nothing new on the Wesley Fofana front, claims Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City head coach Brendan Rodgers continues to insist that Wesley Fofana is not for sale and will be their player still when the transfer window slams shut in two weeks.

One of course would except Rodgers to confidently stick to that position, but if we are to take him at his word, then there have been no developments to speak of in this situation, either from Chelsea’s side (i.e. no new bids) or from the player’s (no transfer request).

“He hasn’t [submitted a transfer request]. He’s a great kid. He’s loved by his team-mates. He’s a great personality. He’s still developing. He’s nowhere near the finished article.” “Currently at this moment, there’s nothing new [regarding bids]. We’ve spoken numbers of times about the whole situation and of course that’s a private conversation. Our communication is normal, and we just continue to prepare for the games. [...] The idea is he’s still very much a Leicester City player. I’ve said a number of times here he’s not for sale club made that clear unless anything changes on that I would expect him to be here.”

Rodgers did however hint that Fofana’s head indeed may have turned, at least a little bit, given the wages and opportunities on offer at Chelsea, so he can front (and guilt-trip the player) all he wants in press conferences, a transfer may yet get done before the deadline on September 1.

“It’s a challenge for any player and for clubs around this time when the window is open, and there’s lots of speculation and lots of noise that goes on with it, and especially for a young player. He’s 21. That’s why we’re here, to help and educate him in dealing with all these rumours. “Mentally he is fine, but as you can imagine, a 21-year-old with the spotlight on you, talking about what you maybe can earn at another club, where you can play, it’s a challenge, that’s the honest answer. “He’s been absolutely brilliant since his first day here. Fantastic when he has played, the club stuck by him when injured, showed talent end of last season. It’s a challenge for any player in particular young one, but he knows he’s loved here and this is an important step for his career, being here at Leicester and having more development. “But it’s natural when other clubs are interested in you because of your talent, and especially with the money that comes with that. It certainly makes you think that’s for sure.” -Brendan Rodgers; source: Leicester Mercury

Leicester have given up a league-leading six goals in the first two games, so they can hardly afford to lose Fofana, but I guess it’s all up to us to figure out just how badly we want or need him, and act accordingly. That said, £80m+ is a ridiculous sum, even by Boehly standards, so we better be sure about it...