Billy Gilmour’s somewhat underwhelming loan last season to Norwich City, his first ever loan, has failed to (re-)launch his senior Chelsea career, and he’s found himself on the periphery of the first-team for much of the summer. And it doesn’t look like he’ll be getting a look-in anytime soon, playing and training largely with the Development Squad.

Clearly, that situation cannot stay as is for the rest of the season, with a loan or transfer move away expected for the 21-year-old. It’s the latter of those two options that is apparently being “explored” by Brighton & Hove Albion, as per the Daily Mail. (Even if Brighton were wanting a loan, they would not be able to since they already a Chelsea loanee in Levi Colwill.)

The report does not hazard a guess as far as a potential transfer fee, or whether Gilmour or Chelsea would actually be open to this possibility — which might look fairly promising to the youngster, in all fairness. Gilmour has two years left on his current deal after a one-year extension was activated earlier this summer.