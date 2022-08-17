New seasons have now started in all of Europe’s major leagues, but Emerson Palmieri is effectively still without a team, just biding his time at Cobham. The transfer window closes in two weeks, friend!

West Ham showed some solid interest recently, but apparently that interest has cooled after learning of Emerson’s contract demands. And that’s rather unfortunate since they were supposedly willing to pay our asking price, which remains at around €15m/£13m.

It’s not that no other club would be interested in the 28-year-old Italy international, it’s just that these other clubs are a lot less likely to engage over anything other than a loan (possibly with a meaningless buy-option). Case in point: Lazio.

The Biancocelesti are back in the Emerson rumor mill following comments from head coach Maurizio Sarri this weekend, which made it clear that he still wants a (left-footed) left back. However, as per Gazzetta dello Sport, Lazio need to clear space for such a player first, possibly by finding a taker for Elseid Hysaj, which is proving difficult. That said, should they succeed in that regard, the report claims that Lazio would be willing to agree to an “redemption obligation” in an Emerson loan deal, which would be nice.