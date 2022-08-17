At the start of the summer, Christian Pulisic was often mentioned in transfer window previews as someone potentially on the chopping block at Chelsea, both because he’s not been super happy with his level of involvement, and because he’s not quite managed to consistently replicate his 2020 Project Restart form.

Others frequently mentioned alongside him have either gone, for good or on loan (Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner), or are about to be gone, for good or on loan (Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech maybe?), but the rumor mill has been relatively quiet surrounding the 23-year-old USMNT captain. And compared to the other two remaining, his involvement has been markedly greater, making substitute appearances in each of our first two games. But substitute appearances are not starts, and so we now have some rumblings of a departure after all.

Newcastle United have been in the periphery (for basically any player we may be willing to let leave), but it’s the reported interest from Manchester United that’s gotten tongues wagging today and keyboards typing furiously — almost as much as Elon Musk (joke) tweets!

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

As per The Athletic, the team dead last in the Premier League after the first two games are “considering” a loan approach, and Chelsea are apparently “willing to listen”. United had been linked with Ziyech recently as well, so maybe they can make it a double?

Manchester United are trying to persuade Chelsea to allow Christian Pulisic to leave on loan... and have received some encouragement in their pursuit of Real Madrid's Casemiro. More on @TeleFootball — Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) August 17, 2022

Other teams credited with interest include Atlético Madrid and Juventus, and the latter may actually be Pulisic’s preference, for what it’s worth.

But as reported back in June, I am still told Pulisic is tempted by Serie A should the option present itself. Juventus have expressed some interest but it remains to be seen whether they advance it. Pulisic has spoken to Weston McKennie and would be prepared to move. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 17, 2022

I’m not sure letting Pulisic leave is the right move at all, but if he’s truly that unhappy, perhaps it is.

This possibility could explain our supposed attempts to sign overpriced Anthony Gordon from Everton and keep pushing for the even more overpriced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. Though in that case, we probably should be looking to start collecting transfer fees, rather than trying to test the limits of FIFA’s new loan restrictions and regulations. Pulisic has two years left on his contract, which would make a loan this season and awkward and disadvantageous situation for us for next summer.