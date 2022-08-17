One certainly cannot accuse Chelsea of not casting a wide enough net this summer, with signings made on either side of the Atlantic already, and now perhaps on the opposite side of the world as well.

According to Australian media, Chelsea have extended an offer to Adelaide United for the signing of 17-year-old Jonny Yull, which has followed an (evidently impressive) monthlong trial at Cobham for the “rising rookie”. Yull, who was apparently born in the UK, has 2 senior professional appearances in the A-League to his name already, and is said to be on the radars of Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion as well.

While the report claims that Adelaide rejected our offer, with Chelsea “baulking” at their valuation, it wouldn’t be surprising if this weren’t the last we heard of this story.

Yull was set for a two-week trial initially, and we extended that to a month while having him feature in three preseason games for the youth teams. Clearly we see something in the kid, and the new owners are certainly not shy of spending money on top of the line prospects.