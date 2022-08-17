Wesley Fofana has confirmed that his neck muscles are in proper working order as he’s had his head turned by Chelsea’s persistent interest over the last few weeks. That classic bit of transfer rumor cliché-ing comes from The Athletic’s latest situation report, matching similar rumblings from the likes of the Evening Standard and just about every other major media outlet.

Of course, just because Fofana has seen the light, it doesn’t mean that Leicester have. If anything, they’ve grown more steadfast in their determination to keep hold of their talented young center back. The 21-year-old thus “grows frustrated” but the Foxes remain adamant that it would take a world record fee (i.e. £80m+) to even get them to the negotiating table, and Chelsea seem reluctant, and rightly so, to both pay that much (and also saddle Fofana with that narrative tag).

We’ve seen this song and dance with Leicester several times in the last few years — Ben Chilwell, Danny Drinkwater, Harry McGuire, and so on — and they’ve almost always ended up agreeing a transfer in the end, so perhaps with a bit more patience and persistence, we can achieve similar success in this case as well. And hopefully without setting a new world record.