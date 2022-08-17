Charly Musonda, Edwin Andersson find new clubs after leaving Chelsea

The oft-teased next chapter — don’t call it a comeback! — for Charly Musonda Jr is set to begin, with the 25-year-old landing himself a spot on Levante UD in the Spanish second division.

Musonda, who was released by Chelsea at the end of last season after a decade on the books during which we had seen his incredible promise dissipate by way of bad loans and even worse injuries, has signed a two-year deal with the Valencian outfit, who have the option for an additional two years should things go well, for once. Charly also had a trial earlier this summer with SV Zulte Waregem back in his native Belgium, but ghosted them after receiving a contract offer.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old winger Edwin Andersson has also found a new team after confirming his departure from Chelsea just the other day, signing with Stoke City this weekend and joining their under-21 setup, at least initially. Andersson had arrived from IFK Göteborg’s youth setup a couple years ago, and featured regularly in our U18 and U19 sides, as well as for Sweden at the youth international level.

Stoke, captained by former Chelsea youth star Lewis Baker, currently ply their trade in the Championship so hopefully Andersson will find better development pathways for himself going forward.

Good luck, to both!