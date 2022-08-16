 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anthony Gordon wants to join Chelsea, but Everton reject second offer — reports

By David Pasztor
Watford v Everton - Premier League Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

For whatever reason, we’ve decided that Anthony Gordon is a player we need in this team, and while the 21-year-old is said to be not only open to leaving his boyhood club but actually wanting to join Chelsea, Everton themselves aren’t exactly falling over themselves to make this happen.

The Toffees have rejected two offers from us, at £40m and £45m, and continue to hold out for “more than £50m”, which seems like quite a lot even in today’s market.

Chelsea appear willing to push the bid higher — not the base fee necessarily, but in terms of bonuses and incentives in some sort of a structured deal — but are also hoping for a bit of help from Gordon himself behind the scenes, especially if the “impasse” remains.

The Telegraph add that we have not floated any player-exchange offers, and that personal terms with Gordon will not be a problem.

