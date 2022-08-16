Cesare Casadei is set to become Chelsea’s latest signing, as not long after agreeing personal terms on a six-year contract, Chelsea have now also agreed financial terms for his transfer from Inter Milan. The 19-year-old highly rated midfielder should be joining this week, after going through all the customary steps and formalities, including a medical.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the agreed fee is €15m up front with another €5m in potential add-ons, which fits with Inter’s previously reported 20m asking price (sans any sort of buyback or transfer-related clauses).

Despite the significant fee, Casadei is unlikely to go straight into the Chelsea first-team, both for sporting and for administrative reasons — he needs a work permit in post-Brexit Britain, and that’s not a given in his case since he has a grand total of zero senior professional appearances to his name at the moment. We can apply for an exemption, but a loan, probably in Serie A, is the expected next step after his signing.

In any case, hail Cesar(e), who’s apparently a certified badass “savage” (“but in a good way”), walking uphill in snow both ways to training, or some such.