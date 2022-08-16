Chelsea have been trying all summer to convince Michael Edwards to join the club and lead the footballing side of this new “House of Fun” operation, but the former Liverpool sporting director unfortunately remains unavailable, unwilling to break his well-earned sabbatical. We’ve tried to change his mind, but we might have to admit defeat now.

As per multiple reports over the past 24 hours, Edwards has given Chelsea his final answer, ruling himself out with a resounding no. And it doesn’t sound like he’s willing to reconsider anytime soon, which certainly doesn’t fit our timeline of getting a permanent appointee in place for this role that co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly has been fulfilling on an interim basis.

While Boehly’s done okay, perhaps even more than okay, the plan was always to get somebody in soon after the madness of the transfer window dies down, and have them in place well before the next window opens.

AS Monaco’s Paul Mitchell might be our next choice, and he may be a bit more keen...