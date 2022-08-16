Chelsea look to be closing in on the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Cesare Casadei, reportedly agreeing personal terms with the Inter Milan youngster ahead of what is expected to be a €15m (plus add-ons) transfer. Inter had been looking for around €20m all told.

As per Fabrizio Romano, and others, the highly promising Italy youth international, though who has yet to make his senior professional debut, has agreed a six-year deal with the Blues, choosing Chelsea over the likes of OGC Nice in France and US Sassuolo in Italy.

Cesare Casadei has agreed personal terms with Chelsea on six year deal. Decision made, he’s not joining Nice or Sassuolo as Chelsea are closing on deal to sign Inter’s 2003 born talent #CFC



Next official bid will be the right one to complete the deal for €15m plus add-ons. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2022

Presumably, Casadei will not be joining the Chelsea first-team right away, though post-Brexit work permit rules are fairly esoteric and confusing. Perhaps he will end up joining one of the aforementioned teams on loan to build up the necessary professional experience? Just speculating...

While the two teams have yet to agree a transfer, this looks to be drawing to a successful conclusion for us, adding yet another teenager talent to the team as we look to build for not only this season but for many seasons in the future.