Hakim Ziyech has been linked with AC Milan for much of the summer, but those rumors have not really risen to anything above a quiet, steady background-noise level. If anything, they’ve died away a bit recently following Milan’s signing of attacking midfielder Charles De Ketalaere from Club Brugge for a cool €30m+.

Does this mean that Ziyech will stay? Maybe.

Or maybe not.

His former coach at Ajax, Eric Ten Hag, who’s in danger of becoming Eric Ten-Weeks at Manchester United has evidently convinced his new bosses that the 29-year-old Ziyech would be a useful player for them, and according to L’Equipe, they are thus ready to make their move — provided that Chelsea aren’t “too greedy”. It’s unclear what would amount to “greed” in this situation, but we did give Ajax €40m for Ziyech two years ago and he has three years still to go on that contract. And United were ready to pay €8m for a 33-year-old Marko Arnautović just last week, so maybe we should Gordon Gekko the living daylights out of them while they’re desperate.

If Ziyech stays, it’s tough to see him carve out a regular starting role, with Thomas Tuchel seeing him more as a “moments” player. Ten Hag had spoken of the Wizard of AMS in glowing terms many times over the years, and if he has truly convinced his United bosses to make their move, we might just see a reunion after all.