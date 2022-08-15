Chelsea’s sudden and big-money interest in Everton’s Anthony Gordon is set to involve at least a second bid, after our initial £40m attempt had been rebuffed this weekend. According to various rumors, anywhere from £45-50m might be our next offer — a slight, but perhaps convincing improvement, especially as the 21-year-old (practically) lifetime Evertonian is said to be open to the move while being not so happy with his current club’s contract renewal efforts and offers.

So this all could just be a ploy to get Everton to sweeten the new contract they’re trying to get him sign. Or we’ve just been really impressed with the high energy and unbridled enthusiasm that he has shown in all three games he’s played against us since the start of last season. It’s certainly could be a good deal for the Toffees as Lampard & Co continue to rebuild after the near-disaster of last season. (Billy Gilmour remains linked with them, among others.)

Gordon’s nominally a winger, but has played in more central attacking roles so far this season. Reports had touted him as a potential wing-back for us as well, which wouldn’t be too surprising given that we’ve used the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, and Hakim Ziyech there more than a few times in the last couple years — all three of whom have been linked, to various extent, with potential exits before the end of the transfer window.