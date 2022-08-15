 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘likely’ to leave Chelsea on loan — report

Best step forward?

By David Pasztor
Chelsea Training Session and Press Conference Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Having failed to feature in either of our two games this season, not even making the matchday squad in the season opener at Goodison, Callum Hudson-Odoi looks set to leave Chelsea temporarily, with a season-long loan now looking likely. The idea of a loan move for Callum has grown in volume, especially after an injury-hit 2022 calendar year (so far).

Goal’s the Evening Standard’s Nizaar Kinsella reports that loan interest has “intensified” over the past 24 hours, with some “good offers” already received. The 21-year-old was expected to get some minutes tonight in the Development Squad’s PL2 match against Fulham at Kingsmeadow, but apparently that is no longer the case. (Others still expected to feature include Carney Chukwuemeka, Ethan Ampadu, Trevoh Chalobah, and Ben Chilwell.)

While the report doesn’t mention any names for who might have submitted these “good offers”, Southampton and Leicester City were both linked recently, while Newcastle United’s co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi were Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali’s guests of honor at yesterday’s match.

Newcastle have been looking high and wide for loan help and apparently could take any one of a handful of Chelsea players, including Hudson-Odoi (Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner were the others, with the latter now obviously gone for good back to RB Leipzig).

Letting Hudson-Odoi go would surely indicate that the likes of Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are staying — barring any other new arrivals of course.

