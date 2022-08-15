Having failed to feature in either of our two games this season, not even making the matchday squad in the season opener at Goodison, Callum Hudson-Odoi looks set to leave Chelsea temporarily, with a season-long loan now looking likely. The idea of a loan move for Callum has grown in volume, especially after an injury-hit 2022 calendar year (so far).

Goal’s the Evening Standard’s Nizaar Kinsella reports that loan interest has “intensified” over the past 24 hours, with some “good offers” already received. The 21-year-old was expected to get some minutes tonight in the Development Squad’s PL2 match against Fulham at Kingsmeadow, but apparently that is no longer the case. (Others still expected to feature include Carney Chukwuemeka, Ethan Ampadu, Trevoh Chalobah, and Ben Chilwell.)

Callum Hudson-Odoi now not expected to be available for the Development Squad after loan interest has intensified in the last 24 hours.



He's getting some good offers and is now likely to leave Chelsea on a season-long loan. Others should still play tonight at Kingsmeadow. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 15, 2022

While the report doesn’t mention any names for who might have submitted these “good offers”, Southampton and Leicester City were both linked recently, while Newcastle United’s co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi were Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali’s guests of honor at yesterday’s match.

Newcastle have been looking high and wide for loan help and apparently could take any one of a handful of Chelsea players, including Hudson-Odoi (Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner were the others, with the latter now obviously gone for good back to RB Leipzig).

Letting Hudson-Odoi go would surely indicate that the likes of Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are staying — barring any other new arrivals of course.