Emerson Palmieri’s expected departure from Chelsea is still expected to be happening, and contrary to expectations, he may not be heading back to the Serie A, as often rumored. Instead, he could be staying a little bit closer, which is both good and bad: bad because he will stay in the league, good because we just might be able to avoid another loan situation.

According to multiple reports this morning, including the Guardian and Sky Sports, West Ham are in talks with Chelsea over signing the 28-year-old left back, and have submitted a £13m bid, which we’d surely be happy to accept. Emerson has two years left on his contract, but is well down the pecking order of left backs and did not make the matchday squad for either of our first two games this season.

West Ham are in dire need of defenders as they go through an early-season injury crisis, having recently let left back Arthur Masuaku leave on loan as well.