Once the transfer madness is over, the next big item on interim sporting director Todd Boehly’s agenda will be to get some contract renewals sorted, with Mason Mount, Reece James, and Édouard Mendy at the top of that list.

Another name we can add to that list now is young Armando Broja, as according to the Athletic, talks (“it is thought”) are already “taking place” on improving his current contract, even though it still has four years left to run. Broja signed that long-term deal just last summer, but performed admirably on his loan at Southampton and looks to be part of the Chelsea first-team going forward this season already — barring any last minute developments in the next couple weeks. He’s made substitute appearances in each of our first two games, having made his debut a couple years ago already.

A new and improved contract would obviously be a great vote of confidence for this season, but especially for the future, regardless of how the rest of the transfer window pans out. Broja’s still just 20 (turns 21 next month), which is easy to forget, and he’s got a long and hopefully fruitful career ahead of him; hopefully in Chelsea Blue!