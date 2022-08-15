Chelsea’s transfer window endeavors keep on going full steam ahead, as we continue to make deep assessments into what our squad needs ... or just shoot at every target that appears on the radar.

Along the latter track, we are being linked with Everton’s Anthony Gordon in a potential £40-50m move, which, depending on who you believe — here is a selection: the Daily Mail, the Evening Standard, Sky Sports, The Times — is either just informal exploration or very serious talks that could see the 21-year-old suit up in Blue yesterday.

Though, this is so random and out of nowhere that it’s likely to be much closer to the former than the latter.

Final par of this has Chelsea's interest in Anthony Gordon. Told discussions over a fee so far informal. Chelsea also expected to step up Aubameyang interest https://t.co/8OrSUBZEHa — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) August 14, 2022

Merseyside-born and bred Gordon has been with Everton since age 11 and has already made 60 senior appearances for them since his first-team debut in December 2017. Having played most of his professional career as a winger, he has been slotted in as a center forward in recent outings by manager Frank Lampard.

The Mail claim that Chelsea see Gordon as someone who could “provide genuine competition” in the right wing-back position currently locked down by Reece James — and ably deputized by Ruben Loftus-Cheek and César Azpilicueta — which seems quite far-fetched.

Meanwhile, the BBC claim that a deal could be done in a matter of days even if our initial £40m that other sources claimed has even’t been made, has been rejected already. Everton want at least £50m for one of the few bright spots left in their squad.

While Chelsea reportedly want to make at least one more signing before the window closes, and are looking at somehow getting either Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong or Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana — or both — but do we really want to shell out all that money on a prospect not named Endrick Felipe?

Maybe.