The idea of Jorginho returning to Italy is never far from the rumor mill’s mind — and Jorginho’s agent has done a good job in ensuring that stays the case — and with a few weeks to go still in the summer transfer window, it looks like we might get another round of such stories.

That’s not to say that the idea is outlandish. While Jorginho has shown no signs of wanting to leave, he is entering the final year of his contract and word of a renewal has been scarce. Not non-existent, to be sure, but certainly not a priority, it would appear (unlike, say, extensions for Édouard Mendy, Mason Mount, and Reece James).

At the same time, certain developments may result in a bit of a domino effect: namely Juventus wanting to find a replacement for Adrien Rabiot, who looks to be joining Manchester United, and maybe Arthur, too. PSG’s Leandro Paredes may be on his way, but there may be space for Jorginho as well.

That’s the story that the PA ran with yesterday, claiming that the Old Lady are “ready to step up” their pursuit of our Vice-captain.

This seems rather speculative still at the moment, but the possibility of Jorgi leaving this summer could explain our dogged pursuit of Frenkie De Jong, who would not only be a replacement but a fairly significant upgrade as well.

Something to keep an eye on then the rest of this month?