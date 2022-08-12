Tuchel wants another central defender, and also says nice things about Aubameyang

Thomas Tuchel refused to talk about transfer rumors in this morning’s press conference, but he did confirm that we are actively looking to bring in one more central defender, and then, under repeated questioning, also proceeded to say some nice things about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The stated intention to acquire another center back will obviously add fuel to the Wesley Fofana fire, though we’ve yet to actually light that thing with a couple bids summarily rejected thus far and a world record fee probably needed to prise him away from Leicester City.

“We could use one more central defender; if you look at the numbers and that we play with a back three. The profile of the guys in the three is a little bit different, I admit. We can play with Azpi, who is more a full-back than a central defender. Cucurella, it’s possible too. Both of them cannot play as the middle central defender. “So we could use one more central defender. Let’s see what happens.”

Chelsea continue to be heavily linked with not just defenders of course, and one of those players is striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has acquired a bit of a reputation for himself as a bad influence after his ignominious end at Arsenal.

But Tuchel, who worked with the 33-year-old back in Dortmund, isn’t concerned about any such issues, though obviously he’s just talking in general ... wink, wink, nudge, nudge, say no more.

“I enjoyed a lot working with him. It was a pleasure. This has nothing to do with the situation now, but players stay your players because you work very, very close. Auba is one of these players. We had a very close relationship. Always when we played him here with Arsenal, there was always straight away this close bond. They always stay your players in a way, Auba is one of these guys. “[...] I don’t know what happened [at Arsenal]. In Dortmund, there was never an issue. [...] I don’t follow the press about Pierre [...] I don’t know if he has bad press or good press. I cannot care less. It’s not important. “Nice try, but we don’t talk any further. I was very polite to talk about my time in Dortmund, but we don’t talk about a future with players that are not here. The future is in the next training tomorrow morning with all the players here in the dressing room. This is where the energy goes.”

Transfer Tsar Thomas Tuchel may be focused on the games themselves, but the window is open for a few more weeks, and as he also admitted, changes can (and probably will) still happen.