Tiémoué Bakayoko is halfway through his two-year loan at AC Milan, but for the past many months, the Rossoneri have been expected to, and probably trying to, cut that short after a disappointing first season. That’s evidently easier said than done, especially as it’s not like Chelsea want or need Bakayoko back and it would appear that Milan cannot simply just cut ties.

But a potential solution may have been found at last. According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Milan News), Nottingham Forest are making moves to bring in the soon-to-be 28-year-old midfielder, presumably on loan, and are in talks over an agreement with the other two teams in the equation.

The major hangup, unsurprisingly, are Bakayoko’s wages on the Chelsea contract that is still good for another two years, but it sounds like if some sort of arrangement can be crafted, Bakayoko could end up with the Premier League newcomers. Sharing is caring, after all!