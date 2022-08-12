One of the names linked recently with Chelsea in our continuing search for defensive reinforcements has been France international Benjamin Pavard. The links were fairly speculative and Chelsea have focused on Jules Koundé and, now, Wesley Fofana instead, but just in case we strike out on the latter as well — which certainly is a distinct possibility — Bayern have moved to head off any potential pursuit for their versatile defender.

According to kicker (via Inside Futbol), Bayern have no interest in letting Pavard go to Chelsea, or anywhere else for that matter, and not just because the 26-year-old is off to a blistering start this season with goals in each of his first two games. While some have claimed that Pavard would be open to leaving, he’s not found himself wanting for minutes since joining Bayern three years ago, and certainly doesn’t seem to be pushing for an exit with two years still left on his contract.

Fofana or bust, then, for Chelsea!