The rumors surrounding Chelsea spare part Emerson Palmieri are starting to heat up once again, with interest from Atalanta following soon after reported interest from Nottingham Forest. There had been some interest earlier in the window from the likes of Lazio or even Juventus (or some other random Serie A team), but those stories died out after Chelsea reportedly set a €15m asking price.

As per the Evening Standard, Atalanta have made “initial contact” with Chelsea, though like Forest, it seems like they are angling only for a loan rather than a permanent transfer. Emerson does have two years left on his contract, which could leave that possibility open, but the new ownership seem more willing to cut losses where possible instead, so perhaps we can figure out a non-temporary solution, just as we did for Timo Werner.

(Along similar lines, there are bits of speculation out there that we’d be willing to simply release the likes of Kenedy and Ross Barkley, either by mutual consent or paying a severance.)

In any case, the Serie A season begins this weekend, so maybe Emerson can finally get his long-rumored move back there at some point soon.