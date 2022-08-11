 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Frenkie De Jong has given Chelsea little if any encouragement to submit bid — report

Se queda

By David Pasztor
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy
ya big dummy
Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

There are two teams who would give an arm and a leg to have Frenkie De Jong as their player. And there is one team who want Frenkie De Jong to give an arm and a leg to be their player.

And yet, Frenkie De Jong still wants the latter.

He’s rejected an approach from Manchester United and, as detailed in the Telegraph’s rundown of United’s failure, he also gave Chelsea “so little encouragement” that we haven’t even bothered to submit a bid yet — even though we could match United’s €75+10m offer, and also cover the €18m in deferred wages that he’s owed by Barcelona, and which Barcelona are trying to fight in the Spanish courts. Because nothing says we love you than a bit of legal action, right?

While some reports continue to maintain the possibility that Chelsea could un-brainwash De Jong, the Barca Kool-Aid is strong and apparently the 25-year-old’s family would also prefer to stay, which obviously plays a big role as well.

With three weeks to go until the end of the window, there’s plenty of time for things to change dramatically, but right now, it sure looks like we’re just wasting our time.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History