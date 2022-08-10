Much of our summer has been defined by various entanglements with Barcelona, and that’s set to continue in the final few weeks of the transfer window, thanks to the Marcos Alonso, Frenkie De Jong, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang situations.

First off, Alonso’s expected €8m move to the club his father once played for will be finalized this weekend, with the 31-year-old set to be part of Barcelona’s lineup for the second match of the season, in ten days away to Real Sociedad. Head coach Xavi waits with “open arms”, say Diario AS, though that’s assuming they can actually register Alonso with the league after he signs his new two-year contract (with an option for a third).

De Jong’s situation is even more dramatic, and while he seems to be exhibiting some very strong signs of Stockholm Syndrome (and I don’t mean the greatest Muse live performance ever), we are apparently still trying to get him to look to the stars, and let hope burn in his eyes. First step in that process would be to actually make a bid and have Barcelona accept it, which we’re reportedly going to try to do ... soon? There are multiple reports to that effect (1, 2, 3), with the proposed fee rumored to be around €80m / £70m. The ball would then be in De Jong’s court.

Last, and certainly least in terms of chances of it actually happening is the idea of us maybe signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. The 33-year-old, who got run out of town joined from Arsenal in January and proceeded to score 11 goals in 17 La Liga appearances, apparently could be tempted to reunite with his former coach from Borussia Dortmund and play a bigger part at Chelsea than he would be expected to at Barca following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski.

This idea remains firmly in the realm of speculation, for all involved, at least for now, though some whose business it is to push rumors are pushing the rumor that Tuchel is pushing for P-EA. Or something.