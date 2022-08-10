Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest have signed an entire lineup’s worth of new players this summer already, and they were hoping to make it a full dozen with the £9m acquisition of Álex Moreno. But the Real Betis left back left them standing at the altar this weekend after everything had been agreed, and Forest are now scrambling for alternatives.

One of those, according to a brief mention in Nizaar Kinsella’s round-up of Chelsea transfer news today, is our very own Emerson Palmieri, with Forest apparently making an enquiry about the 28-year-old’s availability.

Presumably our answer was a resounding “yes”, especially given the recent arrival of Marc Cucurella and our need to keep trimming the squad to a manageable number. While there is never any shortage of tentative links back to Serie A for the left back, who has two years left on his Chelsea contract, if Forest actually want to make a concrete offer, I’m sure we would welcome it.

Fire away!