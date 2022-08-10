 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Official: AS Monaco sign Malang Sarr on loan from Chelsea

Good luck, Malang!

Chelsea Training Session Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The Premier League season is underway, but Chelsea continue to reshape and trim the squad, looking for impact players to add and surplus players to unload. A center back is seemingly still on the shopping list, and perhaps preemptively, we’re making room for one by sending Malang Sarr on loan.

That said, Sarr’s loan to AS Monaco, which is now confirmed, reportedly contains a €12m buy-option as well (in addition to the €750k loan fee), which could turn into an obligatory clause should the 23-year-old reach a certain number of appearances for the club.

Once a very highly rated prospect, Sarr joined Chelsea on a free transfer two years ago after his development had stagnated at OGC Nice. He spent his first season out on loan at FC Porto but stayed with the first-team last season making a total of 21 appearances as a backup. He had multiple opportunities to nail down a starting spot, especially at left back, but unfortunately was not quite able to do so.

This may be farewell and goodbye, or just a see-you-later, but either way, good luck, Malang!

