Timo Werner’s Chelsea future is looking under increasing doubt, with his sporadic involvement in preseason (in part due to injury) not helping the overall feeling that his time at Stamford Bridge may be coming to a close after just two years.

Werner’s contract has been seen as rather prohibitive for any sort of move, but he’s reportedly willing to take a pay cut, perhaps a significant one, depending on the proposed move and team involved. And now according to latest reports, that preferred destination, his former team, RB Lepzig, are indeed pushing to make some sort of deal happen.

As per Sky Deutschland, both a loan and a transfer are on the table, with the aforementioned pay cut enabling an eventual solution. Much like Timo, the talks are “running at full speed”, though we’ll see if there’s a better finish at the end than we’ve become used to from the 26-year-old.

❗️X News #Werner: His return to Leipzig is more & more likely! Talks running at full speed. RB is checking both: Loan or permanent deal. Now Tuchel has to say what he wants. Timo is ready for a drastic salary cut due to his great RB connection. #CFC @philipphinze24 @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 1, 2022

In addition to Leipzig, Juventus and Newcastle United have been linked with Werner, though only on loan and without the prospect of a transfer. Surely we’d prefer a transfer, provided Leipzig can cough up a decent percentage of the €50m we gave them two years ago.

Chelsea’s talks with Leipzig have led to a renewed round of rumors about Joško Gvardiol as well, but just as before, there’s little to no chance of making a deal happen right now for the 20-year-old highly rated center back.