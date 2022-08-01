The next big thing coming out of the Red Bull football factory could be young Benjamin Šeško, who’s evidently already attracting a ton of interest from all around Europe after a strong debut season for RB Salzburg that saw him score 11 goals for the Austrian champions last year.

While the strongest rumors so far have had the 19-year-old linked with Manchester United, Chelsea have entered the scene this weekend, thanks to a reported meeting between the striker’s agent, Elvis Bašanović and interim sporting director Todd Boehly.

According to Slovenian outlet SportKlub, it’s “no secret who they were talking about” though it’s also not known what they agreed on, if anything. The report expects the talks to continue, potentially about some sort of future considerations for the young Slovenia international since “likely no club” will pay the hands-off asking price at the moment, which may be anywhere from €30m to €60m.

Salzburg expect Šeško to lead the line this season, succeeding Karim Adeyemi who moved to Borussia Dortmund — just as Adeyemi succeeded Patson Daka who succeeded Erling Haaland who etc etc etc. But Chelsea laying a bit of groundwork for a potential future transfer is probably not a bad idea.

To the YouTubes to become experts!