Leeds United winger Raphinha evidently wants his future settled sooner rather than later, and has reportedly set a 48-hour deadline for Barcelona to get their act together. While Barca have just about scratched together an offer to (sort of) match Chelsea’s, there is no “definitive” agreement between the two clubs and the 25-year-old is apparently tired of waiting for his dream move.

According to Goal, if there is no agreement between Leeds and Barcelona by “the beginning of next week”, Raphinha and agent Deco will resume talks with Chelsea over personal terms — assuming we take them back after their Casa Amor-celona episode of course.

Raphinha has been left off Leeds’ traveling squad for their preseason tour of Australia and will surely be leaving the club shortly. The Blaugrana have reportedly put together a financial package matching Chelsea’s £60m offer, but with a lower “initial base”, more target-based add-ons, and structured over a longer term.