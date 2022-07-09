Official: Jamie Cumming rejoins MK Dons on loan from Chelsea

After playing a key role for them in the second half of last season, Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming has returned to MK Dons for the season ahead, as confirmed by both teams this morning.

(While not confirmed, Cumming will have likely signed an extension at Chelsea as well, with his contract due to expire next summer.)

The 22-year-old began last season on loan at Gillingham, but switched to fellow League One outfit MK Dons in January. He quickly became a key player for the Dons, who finished third before losing in the semifinals of the promotion playoffs. They will be undoubtedly looking to do one better this season, and with Cumming in goal, they will be hoping for a more glorious climax to this season.

“I am buzzing to be back. I’ve always had it in the back of my mind that I would like to come back if things were right so I’m glad it’s done and I am looking forward to getting going again. “I am very ambitious and I want to play at the highest level but the timing is right in my career for me to come back here, keep playing games and keep developing as a player and a person.” -Jamie Cumming; source: MK Dons

Good luck, Jamie! (And also former Chelsea prospect Josh McEachran, who recently signed an extension with MK.)