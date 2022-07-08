Having had our head turned by Matthijs De Ligt and making him our priority defensive signing a couple weeks ago, only for him to then seemingly choose Bayern Munich instead, Chelsea now might have to go back to Jules Koundé and hope that he will take us back.

Fortunately, it sounds like he might, but he won’t be waiting around forever. Barcelona are said to be in the hunt as well, especially as they keep pulling more financial levers.

According to Diario AS, Koundé is happy to join either club, and will give priority to whoever of two get their act together first. The report adds that Chelsea are “finally willing” to bid the €60m (plus “variables”) that Sevilla are asking for, but Koundé’s certainly willing to go to Barca, too, should they conjure up a bid as well.

Sevilla are in no huge hurry to sell after cashing in on Diego Carlos, and Koundé recently had some minor (hamstring?) surgery, which may have also dampened interest in him, but it sounds like the 23-year-old is still expected to make a big-money move this summer. He almost did so last summer; could Chelsea finally close this deal?