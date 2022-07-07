Official: Welling United sign Prince Adegoke on loan from Chelsea

Chelsea U18 goalkeeper Prince Adegoke is the latest to join the Loan Army, and the latest goalkeeper to do so by joining a non-league side in order to gain experience that simply cannot be taught in the Academy or in youth football.

As confirmed by a footnote on the Chelsea official website, Adegoke will spend the next season with Welling United in National League South (i.e. sixth tier), competing with last year’s backup, Sam Jackson (not the actor, presumably) now that last year’s starter, Jack Sims has signed with Braintree. Welling United finished one spot and two points above rock bottom of their 21-team division last season, but fortunately for them, only the last-placed club get relegated. (Welling were bottom the season prior, but they once again escaped relation as that season was declared null & void due to the pandemic.)

Adegoke was the main goalkeeper for Chelsea’s U18 Premier League campaign as well as our run to the FA Youth Cup semifinals. The Farnborough-born big lad joined the club at the under-13 level, and this is his first loan.