Matthijs De Ligt says ‘yes’ as Bayern Munich set to beat Chelsea with €90m bid — reports

By David Pasztor
Juventus v Torino FC - Serie A Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s charm offensive has had its intended effect, with Matthijs De Ligt supposedly saying “yes” after they popped the question. Now, Bayern have to go ask Daddy Juve for Matthijs’ hand in transfer marriage, but they better bring something other than just good looks, soft whispers, and a strong sense of entitlement to the table.

The financial side of this situation is where Chelsea supposedly had the early advantage, but Bayern seem to have closed that gap and may in fact be willing to go higher than the Blues, with an offer of 75m rising as high as 90m with add-ons possibly on the table soon.

That would make De Ligt the most expensive defender in association football history. And it might just be enough for Juventus to acquiesce, even if they may have been hoping for the bidding to reach nine-figures as a result of this battle between Blues and Reds.

Should Chelsea miss out on De Ligt, which is looking increasingly likely, except the Nathan Aké track to heat up once again — The Times already claiming that we’re in “advanced talks” for example, whatever that means.

