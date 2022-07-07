Bayern Munich’s charm offensive has had its intended effect, with Matthijs De Ligt supposedly saying “yes” after they popped the question. Now, Bayern have to go ask Daddy Juve for Matthijs’ hand in transfer marriage, but they better bring something other than just good looks, soft whispers, and a strong sense of entitlement to the table.

Update de Ligt: Most important for the negotiations is that after the very positive talks with the player Salihamidzic received a YES from de Ligt! It is said that the player loves the project. Now negotiations. They are not easy, but the transfer is possible. @SkySportDE ⏳ https://t.co/cbB8KeD35T — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 7, 2022

The financial side of this situation is where Chelsea supposedly had the early advantage, but Bayern seem to have closed that gap and may in fact be willing to go higher than the Blues, with an offer of 75m rising as high as 90m with add-ons possibly on the table soon.

Nuovi contatti tra #Juventus e #Bayern per #DeLigt: si ragiona su una base di 75 milioni più 10-15 di bonus. Possibile offerta ufficiale nelle prossime ore. Entra sempre più nel vivo la partenza del centrale olandese ⚪️⚫️ @GoalItalia — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) July 7, 2022

That would make De Ligt the most expensive defender in association football history. And it might just be enough for Juventus to acquiesce, even if they may have been hoping for the bidding to reach nine-figures as a result of this battle between Blues and Reds.

Should Chelsea miss out on De Ligt, which is looking increasingly likely, except the Nathan Aké track to heat up once again — The Times already claiming that we’re in “advanced talks” for example, whatever that means.