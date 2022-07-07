Chelsea have not managed to find too much joy this summer yet in the transfer window, and while Raheem Sterling looks to be incoming, other targets continue to play hard-to-get, or worse.

Chief among that lot is Raphinha, who continues to hold out hope that Barcelona will scrape together an offer for him so that he can fulfill his dream. Granted, the 25-year-old is said to still be okay if he has to slum it in West London, and with Barcelona dragging their feet, he might yet agree to that move instead. Leeds United have already accepted Chelsea’s offer and we’re said to have “broadly” agree personal terms, so now it’s just a game of seeing who runs out of patience first.

Barcelona sources have always spoken with confidence since they know Raphinha wants to join. But the club has failed to find a solution with Leeds. Leeds now want situation urgently resolved. Raphinha open to #CFC as opposed to staying at Leeds. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 7, 2022

Raphinha is expected to decide his future within 24 hours, with Chelsea favourites and Arsenal not giving up as Barcelona bid stalls



✍️ @NizaarKinsella https://t.co/29SCbTy7IF — Standard Sport (@standardsport) July 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also said to be pushing for Frenkie De Jong, who already plays for Barcelona and would apparently like to continue playing for Barcelona, but Barcelona reportedly want him to take a pay cut to keep playing for Barcelona, and he might not want to play for Barcelona badly enough to agree to that. Manchester United have been knocking on his door to stop playing for Barcelona, but, like Raphinha, De Jong would prefer playing for Chelsea if he can’t keep playing for Barcelona.

It’s all in play, and The Todd himself is on location to make things happen. G’wan, son!

¡Acaban de llegar los propietarios del Chelsea a Barcelona!



En las próximas horas se puede producir el encuentro con el FC Barcelona para negociar las llegadas de Azpilicueta y Marcos Alonso @JijantesFC #mercato pic.twitter.com/bTDv5omqbw — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) July 7, 2022