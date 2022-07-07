 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea still pushing against Barcelona for Raphinha and Frenkie De Jong — reports

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Chelsea have not managed to find too much joy this summer yet in the transfer window, and while Raheem Sterling looks to be incoming, other targets continue to play hard-to-get, or worse.

Chief among that lot is Raphinha, who continues to hold out hope that Barcelona will scrape together an offer for him so that he can fulfill his dream. Granted, the 25-year-old is said to still be okay if he has to slum it in West London, and with Barcelona dragging their feet, he might yet agree to that move instead. Leeds United have already accepted Chelsea’s offer and we’re said to have “broadly” agree personal terms, so now it’s just a game of seeing who runs out of patience first.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also said to be pushing for Frenkie De Jong, who already plays for Barcelona and would apparently like to continue playing for Barcelona, but Barcelona reportedly want him to take a pay cut to keep playing for Barcelona, and he might not want to play for Barcelona badly enough to agree to that. Manchester United have been knocking on his door to stop playing for Barcelona, but, like Raphinha, De Jong would prefer playing for Chelsea if he can’t keep playing for Barcelona.

It’s all in play, and The Todd himself is on location to make things happen. G’wan, son!

