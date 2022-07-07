César Azpilicueta’s future was expected to be clarified this week, and what’s drawing into focus is his long-rumored move to Barcelona. As per Diario AS and various other reports in Spain, Chelsea’s new owners have decided to honor the promise of our previous owners to the club captain about letting him go to the Catalan giants.

Of course, there will still be a nominal fee because business is business, probably around €3m, though that may be just a wild guess from the likes of El Chiringuito. As far as personal terms, Barca are said to be offering two years with an option for a third, which is certainly not something we are likely to give any player turning 33 this summer, regardless of his standing at the club or the name on the owner’s box.

LA LLEGADA DE AZPILICUETA AL BARÇA, MUY CERCA



✍️ El fichaje se cerraría cerca de los 3 millones de euros.



vía @10JoseAlvarez

Chelsea are also talking with Barca now about Marcos Alonso (leaving us) and Frenkie De Jong (coming here) and maybe even Sergiño Dest again (also coming this way), but all the potential deals are expected to stay separate in terms of finances and bookkeeping and such.