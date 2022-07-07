 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea set to complete Raheem Sterling deal today, for £45-55m — reports

By David Pasztor
England v Cote D’Ivoire - International Friendly Photo by Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Having agreed personal terms with Raheem Sterling yesterday, Chelsea are now putting the final touches on the deal with Manchester City for the 27-year-old’s transfer.

As per multiple reports, including from Ben Jacobs and Fabrizio Romano, that all should be wrapped up today, to the tune of around £45-55m — the first number the guaranteed part of the package, the latter with the various bonuses and add-ons stipulated. That would put the deal on par with Arsenal’s for Gabriel Jesus, representing a lovely windfall for City for two players who were not exactly indispensable to their plans. Hopefully we will benefit much more from Sterling’s addition than City are set to lose by his departure.

Sterling’s set to become our highest paid player (not counting the loaned-out Romelu Lukaku, whose wages are being covered by Inter Milan), and the expectations will be that he performs to those levels.

Make it so!

