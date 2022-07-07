Having agreed personal terms with Raheem Sterling yesterday, Chelsea are now putting the final touches on the deal with Manchester City for the 27-year-old’s transfer.

As per multiple reports, including from Ben Jacobs and Fabrizio Romano, that all should be wrapped up today, to the tune of around £45-55m — the first number the guaranteed part of the package, the latter with the various bonuses and add-ons stipulated. That would put the deal on par with Arsenal’s for Gabriel Jesus, representing a lovely windfall for City for two players who were not exactly indispensable to their plans. Hopefully we will benefit much more from Sterling’s addition than City are set to lose by his departure.

Chelsea will complete the signing of Raheem Sterling today. A verbal agreement has been in place since last week for a £45 million deal with add ons finalised this week. Deal could rise close to £55 million. Clubs always confident of a sale since never too far apart in valuation. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 7, 2022

Sterling’s set to become our highest paid player (not counting the loaned-out Romelu Lukaku, whose wages are being covered by Inter Milan), and the expectations will be that he performs to those levels.

Make it so!