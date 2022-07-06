It’s literal front page news in Portugal, with A Bola (via Sport Witness) making the bold claim that Chelsea “attack” Matheus Nunes, though presumably they mean via the transfer market rather than actual fisticuffs! Now that would be a story indeed!

But instead we have this story, which claims that Chelsea are “set” to offer €45+5m perhaps as soon as today — gotta get down to the bank before they close, ya know — and beat off stiff competition from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City and whoever else they might link him to. Giggity.

The 23-year-old midfielder has burst onto the scene in the Primeira Liga with Sporting CP over the last couple years, and earned some heady praise from Pep Guardiola when they met in the Champions League last season. Guardiola loves to praise teams and players that Manchester City absolutely destroy, in this case calling Matheus “one of the best players in the world” after subjecting him to a 5-0 hammering. Isn’t that nice.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea’s supposed interest is little more than rumor-mongering fodder, according to CBS’s Ben Jacobs, who did some asking around. Carry on.

Told Matheus Nunes to #CFC is little more than rumour at this point. Agent has received absolutely no contact and is unaware of any imminent proposal — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 6, 2022

(NB: Matheus is not represented by Jorge Mendes, surprisingly.)