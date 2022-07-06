Bayern Munich have entered the Matthijs De Ligt chat, and reports from their side seem quite convinced that they will be successful in not only convincing Matthijs De Ligt to choose them over Chelsea — which is certainly within the realm of possibilities — but also to get Juventus to agree to let him go for something less than Chelsea have already offered — which seems far less likely.

Did Bayern forget that Juventus aren’t just another Bundesliga feeder team for them?

De Ligt will den Wechsel, den er 2019 schon wollte: zum #FCBayern! Er ist vom Projekt überzeugt, das Salihamidzic und Nagelsmann ihm aufgezeigt haben. Am Gehalt würde der Deal nicht scheitern, nur an der Ablöse. Die Verhandlungen starten zeitnah. @SPORT1 https://t.co/IGku278gOX — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) July 5, 2022

Reports in both Italy and England paint a less positive picture for Bayern and a more positive picture for Chelsea, who are said to still be in pole position for the 22-year-old’s signature, though without Juventus actually accepting any of our offers so far.

Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) add that while Chelsea are the only club to “formally” step forward so far (reportedly to the tune of €70-80m), this supposed interest from Bayern could now enable Juve to hold out for a fee closer to €100m (inclusive of add-ons and bonuses). Funny, that.